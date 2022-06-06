e-Paper Get App

Delhi AAP Minister Satyendar Jain's house raided by ED: Reports

Last week, the ED arrested Jain in connection with a money laundering case

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 08:20 AM IST
article-image
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, arrested in connection with a money laundering case, being taken to the Rouse Avenue court, in New Delhi | PTI

On Monday morning, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at the home of Satyendar Jain, the Minister of Health in the Delhi government, reported NDTV.

The agency had said last month that assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him were provisionally attached as part of a money laundering probe against him.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

article-image

