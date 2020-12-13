Delhi: AAP leaders detained ahead of protest outside Amit Shah, LG's homes seeking probe into MCD 'corruption'

Besides the protest outside the Union Home Minister's residence, AAP had also announced demonstration at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's residence demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into its allegations.

"I went to meet LtGovDelhi with Aam Aadmi Party Councillors to ask him to order a CBI enquiry into the 2500 crore scam in North MCD. Instead of meeting us LtGovDelhi got Delhi Police to detain us! Who is LtGovDelhi protecting? Why does he not want to order a CBI enquiry?," Atishi tweeted after she was detained.

AAP seeks probe into 'MCD corruption'

The AAP had Saturday demanded a CBI inquiry into alleged misappropriation of Rs 2,500 crore in the BJP-led North Delhi and South Delhi municipal corporations. The party also vowed to protest outside the residences of Home Minister and LG from Sunday until a probe is ordered.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Atishi demanded stringent action in the case, saying that the unpaid doctors, medical staff, nurses, teachers and other COVID-19 warriors would have been paid their salaries with these Rs 2,500 crore.

"The way the Delhi Police allowed BJP councilors to sit outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, I am sure they will allow us to sit outside the LG's and the Home Minister's residences at 11 AM tomorrow, and also provide us full protection," Atishi said.

Detailing the alleged corruption, she claimed that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation waived off Rs 2,500 crore rupees owed to it by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation for its office at Civic Centre in the NDMC area.

"If you check the accounts of South MCD for the past many years, they clearly state that Rs. 2,500 crore was the payable rent for the SDMC office at Civic Center (under North DMC). But in this year's budget, the rent payable is shown as 0," she claimed.

"The question that now arises is where these Rs 2,500 crores are? Where has this money been appropriated? Which North MCD BJP leader and South MCD BJP leader received the money to turn these Rs. 2,500 crores into 0," she said.

"These Rs 2,500 crores which were to come to the North MCD have reduced to a loss to the public exchequer. Who is responsible for this loss, this corruption To investigate the matter, Delhi's Minister of Urban Development Satyendar Jain issued an order to enquire about this loss to the public exchequer," she said.

"Our MLAs and councillors will protest in front of the LG's and the Home Minister's residences until they issue orders for a CBI inquiry into the matter," she added.

BJP Mayors' sit-in outside Kejriwal's residence

This comes even as mayors and senior leaders of the three BJP-led municipal corporations of Delhi are protesting outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence seeking release of funds "due to the civic bodies". The BJP leaders on Saturday beat "thaali" outside Kejriwal's residence as a mark of protest.

The dharna by the municipal leaders outside Kejriwal's resident seeking release of funds has been on for a week.

On Thursday, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash, South Delhi Mayor Anamika and East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain had held a joint press conference at the sit-in site and said the protest "will continue democratically, so that we can pay salaries to the corporation employees on time".

On Friday, at a joint press conference, the three mayors said they would "run offices" from the protest site from Monday onwards.

The three mayors have claimed that a total amount of Rs 13,000 crore is due to the north, south and east corporations from the Delhi government.

(With PTI inputs)