Delhi: AAP leader Atishi leads protest against Centre's order to demolish Sriniwaspuri Neelkanth Mandir; watch video

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Saturday shared a notice issued by the Centre ordering the demolition of a temple in Delhi's Sriniwaspuri area.

"BJP's central government ordered to run bulldozers on Neelkanth Mahadev temple in Srinivaspuri," the AAP leader tweeted in Hindi.

According to the notice, the temple has been built on government land without any authorisation. The notice stated that the land must be vacated within seven days or else the structure will be demolished.

Later, Atishi was seen leading a protest against the Centre's order to demolish the temple. The video was shared by the AAP from its official Twitter handle.

This comes amid the ongoing row over the demolition of a 300-year-old Shiva temple in Rajasthan's Alwar and the anti-encroachment drive carried out by the BJP ruled North Municipal Corporation of Delhi in the national capital's Jahangirpuri area on April 20.

Similar anti-encroachment drives have been seen in recent times in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 04:51 PM IST