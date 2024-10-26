 Delhi: AAP Alleges Conspiracy To Kill Arvind Kejriwal, Blames BJP For Attack During 'Padyatra' In Vikaspuri
Delhi: AAP Alleges Conspiracy To Kill Arvind Kejriwal, Blames BJP For Attack During 'Padyatra' In Vikaspuri

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged a "deep conspiracy" to eliminate its convener Arvind Kejriwal and warned that the BJP will be responsible if anything happens to him. AAP leaders on Friday claimed Kejriwal was attacked by "BJP goons" during his 'padyatra' campaign in west Delhi's Vikaspuri.

Updated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 06:35 PM IST
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh | X

New Delhi, Oct 26: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged a "deep conspiracy" to eliminate its convener Arvind Kejriwal and warned that the BJP will be responsible if anything happens to him. AAP leaders on Friday claimed Kejriwal was attacked by "BJP goons" during his 'padyatra' campaign in west Delhi's Vikaspuri.

In a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh charged, "Police complicity in the incident clearly shows a deep conspiracy to kill Kejriwal. The BJP has become an enemy of his life."

No immediate reaction was available from the police or the BJP over Singh's allegations. The AAP leader, however, said that despite the Vikaspuri incident, Kejriwal will continue to undertake 'padyatra' campaign as per the schedule.

When asked why the AAP has not filed any complaint in the incident, Singh said that the incident wouldn't have happened if the police were "impartial" and its officers did not do anything to stop the group of attackers who, he said, belonged to the BJP's youth wing.

Echoing similar sentiments, Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, in another press conference said, "BJP Yuva Morcha functionaries attacked Kejriwal. One of the attackers is the vice president of BJP Yuva Morcha of Delhi and the second attacker is the general secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha, Delhi."

The two BJP members who were dancing after attacking Kejriwal lost the councillor election, claimed Bharadwaj. Sanjay Singh further alleged that BJP leaders are supporting Kejriwal's "attackers".

The police can take cognisance of the incident and conduct its probe, he said, adding that the AAP is taking legal opinion for further action in the matter. BJP leaders have rubbished the AAP's claim, saying he was facing protests by locals over the supply of dirty water to their homes.

Singh asserted that Kejriwal will "neither stop nor bow down" and continue to fight for the people of Delhi. He said if anything happens to Kejriwal then BJP will be responsible for it.

Even if Kejriwal gets a scratch, Delhi's people will take revenge on the BJP, he added.

