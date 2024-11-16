Delhi: 82.53 Kg Of High-Grade Cocaine Seized By NCB, 4 Arrested

Deputy Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Neeraj Kumar Gupta | ANI

New Delhi: In a breakthrough against the drug trafficking syndicates operating in India, especially in the Delhi NCR Region, the Narcotics Control Bureau recovered 82.53 Kg of high-grade cocaine and arrested four people in this matter.

According to the Deputy Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Neeraj Kumar Gupta, this seizure was a result of a concerted effort made by the team NCB on the leads developed during a previous seizure in March 2024 and August 2024. After working on the leads generated in these cases, and through technical and human intelligence, the NCB was finally able to reach the source of the contraband after getting a tip on November 11 and 82.53 kg of high-grade cocaine was recovered from the Janakpuri and Nangloi area of Delhi on November 14.

In this case, the initial recovery, from a courier shop in Delhi, was from a parcel that was destined for Australia. NCB was able to backtrack the supply despite "cut-offs" to the bulk quantity, which was concealed at Janakpuri and Nangloi, Delhi.

Statement Of Deputy Director General Of NCB Neeraj Kumar Gupta

"A total of 4 people have been arrested. We had earlier seized about 1 kg of cocaine from a small courier company and we were continuously following it. We got information during the investigation and we went to a house and found about 73 packets and more than 81.5 kg of cocaine...One parcel which we seized on November 11 was to be sent to Australia. Apart from this, we seized 1 parcel in August, it was also to be sent to Australia. Soon we will catch the main people behind this... per kg price of cocaine in the market is around Rs 11-14 crore." said Neeraj Kumar Gupta while speaking to ANI.

Investigation conducted so far revealed that this syndicate is being operated by a group of people based abroad and some quantity of the seized contraband was to be sent to Australia through courier/small cargo services. The persons involved in this case are mainly 'Hawala Operators' and anonymous to each other, using pseudo-names for day-to-day conversations on drug dealing.

In this case, four people have been arrested so far. Further, the investigations to identify the backward and forward linkages of the drug syndicate and the source of the seized cocaine are underway with the help of foreign Drug Law Enforcement Agencies.

To contain the issue of drug trafficking through courier companies/postal departments/ cargo, regular capacity-building programs are organized by NCB for other DLEAS (Drug Law Enforcement Agencies). NCB has also organized sensitization programs for courier companies & India Posts across India.

