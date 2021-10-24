Delhi: 6-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Ranjit Nagar; accused arrested

Delhi Police has arrested a man accused of raping a six-year-old girl in the national capital’s Ranjit Nagar area on Friday, reported News18.

According to the report, the man, in his 20s, has been identified as Suraj, a resident of Raghubir Nagar in New Delhi. He was arrested by a team of Special Staff and AATS of Central district from Kalanaur, Rohtak.

As per reports, the accused approached the six-year-old girl while she was playing with her friends. He lured her away with the promise of buying sweets and giving her Rs 10.

A CCTV footage, which has been leaked online, shows the girl following the accused to a secluded place, after which the man sexually assaulted her. The victim's father works as a labourer. Police said the accused had threatened the girl with dire consequences if she speaks about the incident.

A case has been registered. Initially, no information about the whereabouts of the suspect. No substantial progress was seen in 24 hours. Additional Joint Commissioner of Police Suman Goyal then led the investigation and after thorough frisking of CCTV footages, one suspect was zeroed in.

A thorough review of the case was done and additional teams from North District and Crime Branch were roped in to speed up the investigation efforts. With extensive door-to-door enquiry about the suspect, finally his identity was established and he was tracked and arrested in a late-night operation.

(With inputs from IANS and ANI)

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 02:52 PM IST