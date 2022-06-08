e-Paper Get App

Delhi: 5-year-old left tied on rooftop under scorching sun for not doing homework

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 07:51 PM IST
Photo: ANI

In a case of heinous corporal punishment, a 5-year old girl was allegedly tied with a rope and left to suffer in the scorching heat in Delhi for not doing homework.

As per the information, the minor is a student of class 1 and lives with her family in Tukhmirpur in Delhi's Karawal Nagar.

Delhi Police has also initiated legal action in the matter after the alleged video started making rounds over the Internet.

The Indian Constitution has several laws for preventing children from physical and mental torture by the teachers, mentors and guardians.

Corporal punishment abuses and hampers the child's Right To Freedom and Dignity, hence Article 21 of the Constitution protects the Right To Life and Dignity of any individual including the Right To Education of children upto the age of 14 years.

Article 39 (e) of the Constitution directs to ensure "...the tender age of children are not abused," while the 39 (f) saud Several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 352 ( Punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), also advocate for child's protection against Corporal Punishment.

Section 88 (Act not intended to cause death, done by consent in good faith for person's benefit) and Section 89 (Act done in good faith for benefit of a child or insane person, by or by consent of guardian) are also imposed on the person who gives any sort of physical punishment to a child under the age of 15.

article-image

