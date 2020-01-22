Delhi: 5 flights diverted, 22 trains delayed due to dense fog

New Delhi: Dense fog in the national capital on Wednesday morning disrupted flight and train operations with five flights diverted and 22 trains delayed by up to eight hours, officials said.

Heavy fog engulfed parts of the city with the minimum temperature settling at a notch below normal. "Five flights diverted as the captain was not trained to land under CAT conditions," the official said.

When the runway visual range (RVR) is minimum 200 metres, then only a pilot who is trained in instrument landing system Category 3A (CATIIIA) can land the aircraft.