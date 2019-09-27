Delhi: 30-year-old woman angry with husband’s remarriage, kills infant son from second wife

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman angry with husband’s remarriage killed his infant son from the second wife at her home in north Delhi’s Wazirabad.

According to the Hindustan Times, the woman hid the one-month-old child’s body between a pile of clothes, but her six-year-old daughter spilled the beans on her, leading to her arrest. Monika Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (North district) told the leading, the 30-year-old woman hails from Bihar and had married a daily wage earner around seven years ago. Together, the couple has three children. “Around a year ago, her husband had visited Bihar for some work and returned with a 23-year-old woman who he said he had married,” the DCP said.

“The man’s first wife was angered by her husband’s second marriage. She was angry that her husband gave his attention to the other woman while she worked as a domestic help to sustain her children. She became angrier when the other woman gave birth to a son a month ago,” another police officer told the leading daily.

The cops have said that the man had arranged separate residences for the two women, but in the same neighbourhood in Wazirabad. The incident took place on the night of September 13, the 30-year-old woman allegedly sneaked into the other woman’s house and stole the infant. The cops have said that the woman used a cloth to gag and kill the child. After which she brought the body to her home and hid it in a pile of clothes.

Later, a search for the missing child began, that is when the suspect’s daughter revealed to her father that the baby was last seen with her mother. It took time for police to get the woman to reveal where she had hidden the child, but later she revealed it. The cops have recovered the body and have arrested the woman for murder.