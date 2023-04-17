Delhi: 3-storey building collapses in Tagore Garden, no casualty reported; visuals surface | Screengrab

New Delhi: A three-storey house collapsed late on Sunday night in Delhi's Tagore Garden area.

The building was located opposite Metro Pillar no 448 in Tagore Garden. Soon after the incident, three fire tenders rushed to the spot.

According to the Fire department, the building with a basement has ground plus three floors. The incident occurred while digging the adjacent plot's basement. No casualty was reported so far.

Further details awaited