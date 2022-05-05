Delhi: 3 held, 37 detained after scuffle between 2 groups from different communities in near Photo Chowk

Three persons have been arrested and 37 detained after a scuffle between two groups of people from different communities following a quarrel among children playing in a park in the Welcome area of Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

On Wednesday around 9.50 pm, police received information about a quarrel near Photo Chowk in the area under the Welcome police station, they said.

A police team rushed to the spot and extra force was also mobilised, they said.

Preliminary enquiry revealed the quarrel took place among children playing in the park of X and Y blocks of Welcome. It escalated into a scuffle between two groups of people from different communities, a senior police officer said.

As more people gathered in the park, the locals made calls to the police fearing a communal tension, the officer said.

The situation is under control and preventive action under CrPC section 108 has been initiated, police said, adding Nagrik Bhaichara Samiti members have been roped in to identify the accused.

