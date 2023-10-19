 Delhi: 20 People, Including 4 Children, Rescued After Giant Wheel Stops Rotating At Navratri Mela In Narela; Watch Video
IANSUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
20 People Rescued After Giant Wheel Stops Rotating At Navratri Mela | Twitter

New Delhi, October 19: At least 20 people, including four children, were rescued after a giant wheel in Navratri Mela at outer North Delhi stopped working, a fire department official said on Thursday.

More than 20 people were trapped in a giant wheel

Sharing the details, the director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that a rescue call was received at 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday from Subash Ramleela Maidan in Narela that more than 20 people were trapped in a giant wheel.

Two fire tenders along with the rescue teams were rushed to the site

“Acting on the call, two fire tenders along with the rescue teams were rushed to the site. "A total of 20 people, including four men, 12 women and four children were safely rescued from the jammed wheel swings,” said Garg. “No casualty was reported. Particulars could not be traced out,” Garg added. However, police were yet to respond to the incident.

