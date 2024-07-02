Delhi: 2 People Injured After Temporary Shed Collapses At Hyatt Regency Hotel Compound

Hyatt Regency Delhi

New Delhi: Two people received minor injuries after a temporary shed collapsed at the Hyatt Regency Hotel compound in National Capital, Delhi police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday, July 1.

The Delhi police said that further investigation is underway.

About The Road Accident

Earlier in the day, in a separate development, one person was injured after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus carrying 15 passengers overturned on Ring Road in the National Capital after hitting the divider, Delhi police said on Tuesday.

The road accident took place around 3:40 am today when the DTC bus was on its way to Rajouri Garden.

As reported by the Delhi Police, legal action has been initiated.

"A DTC bus route no. 763, ISBT to Uttam Nagar, overturned on Ring Road after hitting the divider while going towards Rajouri Garden, around 3:40 am today. 15 passengers were on board. As per the information available so far, one person has received minor injuries. Legal action is being initiated," Delhi Police said.

Delhi Receives The Highest Rainfall In 88 Years

Earlier this week, the national capital received the highest rainfall in 88 years.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Delhi experienced 228 mm of rainfall from 8:30 am on Thursday, June 27, to 8:30 am on Friday, June 28. This is the highest 24-hour rainfall in June that the national capital has seen since 1936 when 235.5 mm was recorded.