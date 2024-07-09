 Delhi: 2 Injured In Firing Incident At Seelampur; 1 Suspect Arrested
ANIUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 10:19 AM IST
article-image
Pixabay (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Two people have sustained gunshot injuries in a firing incident at Seelampur in Delhi, said the police.

The police said that they have arrested one person in connection with the incident and one accused is at large. The injured have been identified as Umar, 19, and Wasim, 35.

The police said they had received the information about the incident at 01:55 am on Tuesday.

About The Firing Incident

The complainant Umar stated that he was sitting in Gali K Block, Seelampur when two persons came there. They had a verbal spat after which one person opened fire at them. The assailant was apprehended on the spot, but his associate managed to run away, said the police.

The arrested person has been identified as Azad, 42. According to the police, he has 5 cases of theft and snatching registered against him. A 7.65 mm pistol has been recovered from him.

The accused, who is still at large, has been identified as Jahid, 40. He has one case of snatching registered against him.

Case Registered Under Various Sections Of Arms Act

A case has been registered on the statement of Umar under sections 109(1), 3(5) BNS and 25 Arms Act. Efforts are being made to apprehend Jahid and further investigation is in progress, said the police.

