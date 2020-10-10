Delhi: 18-year-old killed by girl's family over inter-religious love affair, 3 minors among 5 arrested

Delhi Police on Saturday said five people, including three minors, have been arrested following the murder of an 18-year-old boy over an alleged love affair.

Rahul Rajput, a second-year BA student of Delhi University’s School of Open Learning, was killed on Wednesday evening. According to reports, the girl’s brothers called him to Nanda Road in Adarsh Nagar on the pretext of enquiring about tuitions. The five accused then thrashed him mercilessly.

The teenager died of his injuries in a hospital.

"An 18-yr-old student was admitted to BJRM hospital in unconscious condition on October 7. Later on, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Deceased had no visible injury," Vijayanta Arya, DCP North West Delhi said.

"Victim Rahul was friends with a girl from Jahangirpuri. Her family objected to it so her relatives beat him up, leading to his death. Md Raj, Manwar Husaain and three minors arrested," she said.

Post mortem has been done and doctors have stated rupturing of spleen as the cause of death of the victim, the DCP said.

She also appealed people to not give any colour to the case as it is a dispute of two families.