Delhi: 14-year-old riding scooter rams into divider near Burari, driver dead, two injured

New Delhi: One person was killed and two more injured in a major accident after the scooter they were on rammed into a divider near the Burari flyover, the police informed on Tuesday.

In a major accident, 1 person was killed and 2 others were injured after the moped they were riding rammed into a divider near the Burari flyover on Tuesday. All three were residents of Jahangiripuri and were headed towards Jama Masjid.

The one who was riding the scooter was a minor of 14 years of age the two pillion riders were of 8 and 17 years of age respectively, both of them are undergoing treatment as per the police.

Three Medico-Legal Certificates (MLC) of the victims were reportedly also collected, according to the police.

A case was registered under IPC sections 279, 337 and 304(A) and further investigation was underway.

