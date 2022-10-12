Delhi: 14 detained in PFI case reach HC seeking release and compensation

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: 14 detained in PFI case reach HC seeking release and compensation

Three separate petitions came up before a bench which granted time to the petitioners' counsel to file additional documents and relevant judgements to support their case.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 06:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File
Fourteen PFI activists, arrested in a massive crackdown on the radical Muslim outfit over its alleged terror links, approached the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking their release and compensation, claiming they were unlawfully detained. The bench listed the matter for a further hearing on November 21.

Three separate petitions came up before a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Amit Sharma, which granted time to the petitioners' counsel to file additional documents and relevant judgements to support their case.

During the hearing, Delhi Police raised preliminary objections to the petitions' maintainability, stating that habeas corpus petitions cannot be lied to because the majority of the petitioners have been released on bail.

A habeas corpus petition is filed seeking direction to produce a person who is missing or has been illegally detained.

The petitioners claimed they were arrested from their respective homes here on the night of September 27 when police personnel in civilian clothes as well as in uniform barged in and picked them up without informing them or their families anything about the reasons for their arrest.

They claimed they were detained without following the procedures established by law and that police took them to some undisclosed location.

The petitioners have asked for an independent and appropriate investigation into the authorities so that the wrongdoing officials can face justice.

A large number of alleged PFI activists were detained or arrested in several states during the massive raids preceding the nation-wide ban imposed on the organisation on September 28.

The government banned the PFI and several of its associate organisations for five years under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA, accusing them of having links with global terror groups like ISIS.

