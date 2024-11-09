Delhi: 13-Year-Old Boy Drowns To Death After Falling Into Drain Near Rajendra Park In Nangloi

Representational Image

New Delhi: A drowning incident occurred on Friday at approximately 3:45 PM in Ganda Nala, Rajendra Park Extension, Nangloi, said Delhi Police in an official statement.

The local police station received a distress call regarding a young boy who had fallen into the drain. Police personnel from PS Nangloi rushed to the spot and found that a 13-14-year-old boy had slipped into the water.

According to the police statement," A local woman, Anju, along with other individuals, attempted to rescue the boy by extending a wooden stick; however, he was unable to grab hold of it and ultimately drowned."

About The Victim

Fire brigade personnel arrived quickly and conducted a search operation, eventually recovering the boy's body. The victim was identified as Vikas, a 6th-grade student and a resident of Rajendra Park, Nangloi. His father arrived at the scene soon after. According to police, Vikas had been walking along the drain when he likely slipped, leading to the accident.

"The boy's body has been sent to the hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. Proceedings are being done as per law", the police statement added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)