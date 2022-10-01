e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 01, 2022, 10:20 AM IST
article-image
Delhi: 10-year-old boy succumbs to his injuries after three friends sodomise him in Seelampur | Representative
The 10-year-old boy, who was allegedly sodomised by three minors in Delhi’s Seelampur area, passed away on Monday morning owing to complications from his injuries, the police said. The two accused boys, aged between 10 and 12 years, are apprehended.

The incident, which took place on September 18, however, had not been reported. Police later discovered that the 10-year-old boy, a resident of a slum in Seelampur, was playing with three friends in an empty dispensary on September 18 when they allegedly sodomised and assaulted him. During the investigation, the police found that the deceased boy and the alleged boys are residents of New Seelampur Jhuggis and neighbours.

The deceased was undergoing treatment at LNJP Hospital.

Based on the mother's statement earlier, a case was registered under sections 377/34 IPC and POSCO Act. Police had apprehended one of the accused and produced him before Juvenile Justice Board.

