 Delhi: 10 mobile phones among contraband recovered from juice boxes at Rohini jail
Delhi: 10 mobile phones among contraband recovered from juice boxes at Rohini jail

Jail officials have reported the matter to the Delhi police for further probe.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 06:16 PM IST
Delhi: 10 mobile phones among contraband recovered from juice boxes at Rohini jail

New Delhi: Rohini jail officials have seized 10 mobile phones, four data cables and tobacco weighing approximately 75 grams from Central Jail Number 10 of Rohini Prison on March 20. These items were found packed inside two juice packets. Jail officials have reported the matter to the Delhi police for further probe.

Officials: Packet thrown from outside jail wall

As per a senior prison official, on Monday evening, the staff of the Rohini Central Jail no. 10 noticed that someone had thrown something inside the prison.

"The suspicious objects were tightly packed in two Real Juice packets. When the packets were opened, ten mobile phones, four data cables and loose tobacco (approximately 75 grams) were recovered," said the official.

On further investigation, it was revealed that the packets were thrown over the jail wall from outside.

"The matter has been reported to the police for further investigation and necessary action as per law," the official added.

(with IANS inputs)

