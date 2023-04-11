 Delhi: 10 grenades recovered at Metro Vihar Chowki in Narela Industrial Area, 2nd incident in 2 days
A team has reached out to nab one of its associates, Kashiram whose location is in Madhya Pradesh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 04:51 PM IST
Delhi: 10 grenades have been recovered at Metro Vihar Chowki in Narela Industrial Area. One Dilip has been arrested. He had hidden grenades near the sewer.

A team has reached out to nab one of its associates, Kashiram whose location is in Madhya Pradesh. Further investigation is underway, Ravi Kumar Singh, DCP North, Delhi said on Tuesday.

On Monday, hand grenades were found in Delhi's Holambi Kala area. One person was detained, Delhi Police said on Monday. Around 7 to 8 country-made grenades were recovered.

