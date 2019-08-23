Delay in CCTV cameras installation: Delhi government warns of imposing fine, blacklisting BEL

New Delhi: Dissatisfied with the slow pace of work on installation of CCTV cameras, the Delhi government on Friday warned Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), which is executing the project, of Rs 16 crore penalty and blacklisting.

According to an official statement, BEL is under legal obligation to complete the work within nine months as per its agreement with the government. It stated that if BEL fails to complete the entire installation work within these nine months, it is liable to pay a 10 per cent penalty.

"As a first step, since more than two-thirds of the time given to BEL is already over, the Delhi government proposes to impose a five percent penalty (Rs 16 crore) of the overall CCTVs installation project cost (Rs 320 crore) to begin with," the statement stated.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is committed to complete the installation of CCTV cameras in Delhi on time and he has made it clear that no delay will be tolerated and in case of any default, the company will be blacklisted and complete 10 per cent penalty will be imposed.

The step of invoking the clause of imposition of penalty follows expression of "strong displeasure" by Kejriwal over the "unjustified slow pace of work", it said.

The AAP government has given the installation work of 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras to BEL, a move aimed at ensuring women safety in the national capital.