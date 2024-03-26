'Dekh Rahe Hai Na Modiji': Folk Singer Neha Rathore Calls For PM's Attention After Being Compared To Mia Khalifa Amid Kangana Ranaut Row

Amid the ongoing row over Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's sexist comments on actress Kangana Ranaut after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), folk singer Neha Singh Rathore expressed her dismay over being targeted by certain people allegedly associated with the BJP's IT cell. Taking to X, Rathore pointed out while Kangana received support following Shrinate's comments, Rathore had to fend for herself after social media users purported to have been associated with the BJP's IT cell compared her to porn star Mia Khalifa.

On Holi, Rathore shared a post on social media where she was likened to Mia Khalifa by a user identified as @OjhaSir. This post was subsequently echoed by another handle, Kaushal Kumar Kataria, claiming affiliation with the BJP's youth wing. Rathore's response to these posts has sparked a wave of support and calls for justice from the public.

देख रहे हैं न मोदीजी! आपके परिवार वाले मुझे पोर्नस्टार बता रहे हैं, जबकि रिमोट से लहँगा उठाने वाले तो ख़ुद आपके परिवार में जमे बैठे हैं!



क्या मैं देश की बेटी नहीं हूँ?



आपके परिवार वाले बेटी बचाने की कितनी भी बातें कर लें, बेटियों को सबसे पहले आपके परिवार वालों से बचाये जाने की… pic.twitter.com/FUE4jJMbHr — Neha Singh Rathore (@nehafolksinger) March 25, 2024

Following the contentious remark by Shrinate, BJP leaders launched scathing attacks on the Congress party. This outrage prompted Shrinate to delete her post and the remarks were also noticed by the National Commission for Women (NCW).

However, Rathore alleged that the support was one-sided.

देशभर का मीडिया कंगना रानौत के सम्मान की लड़ाई इसलिए लड़ रहा है क्योंकि वो भाजपा की प्रत्याशी हैं. बाक़ी देश की बेटी तो वो हैं ही!



लेकिन यही मीडिया और पत्रकार तब मुँह में दही जमा लेते हैं जब भाजपा के लोग मुझे लगातार अपमानित करते हैं और मेरे ख़िलाफ़ सोशल मीडिया पर फूहड़ ट्रेंड… — Neha Singh Rathore (@nehafolksinger) March 25, 2024

"The media across the country is fighting for the respect of Kangana Ranaut because she is a BJP candidate. She is the daughter of the rest of the country! But the same media and journalists get stunned when BJP people continuously insult me ​​and start vulgar trends against me on social media," Rathore said in a post on X. "My only mistake is that I ask questions to the government without fear. And the government doesn't like people who aren't afraid. I am paying the price for being fearless."