 'Dekh Rahe Hai Na Modiji': Folk Singer Neha Rathore Calls For PM's Attention After Being Compared To Mia Khalifa Amid Kangana Ranaut Row
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Dekh Rahe Hai Na Modiji': Folk Singer Neha Rathore Calls For PM's Attention After Being Compared To Mia Khalifa Amid Kangana Ranaut Row

'Dekh Rahe Hai Na Modiji': Folk Singer Neha Rathore Calls For PM's Attention After Being Compared To Mia Khalifa Amid Kangana Ranaut Row

Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore expressed her dismay over being targeted by certain people allegedly associated with the BJP's IT cell.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 02:38 PM IST
article-image

Amid the ongoing row over Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's sexist comments on actress Kangana Ranaut after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), folk singer Neha Singh Rathore expressed her dismay over being targeted by certain people allegedly associated with the BJP's IT cell. Taking to X, Rathore pointed out while Kangana received support following Shrinate's comments, Rathore had to fend for herself after social media users purported to have been associated with the BJP's IT cell compared her to porn star Mia Khalifa.

On Holi, Rathore shared a post on social media where she was likened to Mia Khalifa by a user identified as @OjhaSir. This post was subsequently echoed by another handle, Kaushal Kumar Kataria, claiming affiliation with the BJP's youth wing. Rathore's response to these posts has sparked a wave of support and calls for justice from the public.

Following the contentious remark by Shrinate, BJP leaders launched scathing attacks on the Congress party. This outrage prompted Shrinate to delete her post and the remarks were also noticed by the National Commission for Women (NCW).

However, Rathore alleged that the support was one-sided.

"The media across the country is fighting for the respect of Kangana Ranaut because she is a BJP candidate. She is the daughter of the rest of the country! But the same media and journalists get stunned when BJP people continuously insult me ​​and start vulgar trends against me on social media," Rathore said in a post on X. "My only mistake is that I ask questions to the government without fear. And the government doesn't like people who aren't afraid. I am paying the price for being fearless."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM Set To Alter Gujarat Political Landscape, Eyes Bharuch Lok Sabha Seat

Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM Set To Alter Gujarat Political Landscape, Eyes Bharuch Lok Sabha Seat

Will BJP's Manoeuvring Fulfill Raj Thackeray's Dream To Become Shiv Sena Supremo?

Will BJP's Manoeuvring Fulfill Raj Thackeray's Dream To Become Shiv Sena Supremo?

'Dekh Rahe Hai Na Modiji': Folk Singer Neha Rathore Calls For PM's Attention After Being Compared To...

'Dekh Rahe Hai Na Modiji': Folk Singer Neha Rathore Calls For PM's Attention After Being Compared To...

‘K Kavitha Not Cooperating With Investigation,’ Says ED As BRS Leader Sent To Judicial Custody...

‘K Kavitha Not Cooperating With Investigation,’ Says ED As BRS Leader Sent To Judicial Custody...

India-China Territorial Dispute: Arunachal Pradesh Tensions Soar As Beijing Asserts Claims

India-China Territorial Dispute: Arunachal Pradesh Tensions Soar As Beijing Asserts Claims