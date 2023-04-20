 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for COVID-19
India

A team of doctors have examined him and recommended he rest for a few days

ANIUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | PTI

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and is currently under home quarantine.

A team of doctors have examined him and recommended he rest for a few days. The minister is currently under home quarantine with mild symptoms, according to an official release.

Singh was scheduled to attend the Indian Air Force Commanders' conference in the national capital today but had to skip it after being tested positive for the virus, the statement said.

On Wednesday he attended the Army Commanders conference during which he was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande and other senior Army officers. He practised firing on small arms firing simulator.

