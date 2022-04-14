Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lays a wreath at National Memorial Cemetery in Hawaii

Hawaii [US]: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday (local time) paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's statue and also laid a wreath at the National Memorial Cemetery in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "Paid tributes to Pujya Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) at his statue in Honolulu, Hawaii." He also laid a wreath at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh laying wreath at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii," Office of Defence Minister tweeted.

Singh on Tuesday (local time) reached Hawaii for a brief visit to the Headquarters of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM).

On his arrival from Washington DC, Singh was received by Commander, USINDOPACOM, Admiral John Aquilino.

The USINDOPACOM and Indian military have wide-ranging engagements, including a number of military exercises, training events and exchanges.

The annual Malabar series of exercises between India, US , Australia, and Japan is also coordinated by USINDOPACOM.

Notably, Singh arrived in Washington DC on Sunday as part of his five-day US visit, which included the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue on April 11.

