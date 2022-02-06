'Deeply saddened to know about passing away of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar Ji': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot pays tribute

Tributes are pouring in from chief ministers and leaders of various states after legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Sunday.

Paying tribute and expressing condolences to the singing icon, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of legendary singer Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar Ji. She was the melodious voice of India, who dedicated her life to enriching Indian music in her more than 7 decades-long rich contributions. Her demise is a great loss to the world of music."

Her demise is a great loss to the world of music. May God give strength to her family, friends and fans. May her soul rest in peace. I met Lata Ji in Mumbai. She was kind to me. I would always cherish her memories, the chief minister added.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Rajasthan Vasundra Raje Scindia in a Tweet while praying tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar said, "The death of Lata Mangeshkar Ji, the queen of Indian playback singing, Swara Nightingale 'Bharat Ratna', is an irreparable loss to the music world. She was an ardent patriot, who had made a place in the heart of every Hindustani through her musical practice."

"Lata didi has spread the magic of her melodious voice internationally through about 30 thousand songs for 7 decades. Like crores of countrymen, I too have been a fan of his songs. I pray to God that the soul of the departed rest in peace and give strength to his loved ones," Raje added.

Legendary playback singer and Bharat Ratna awardee, Lata Mangeshkar died in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for the last 29 days. On January 8, she tested positive for Covid-19 while her death came as a result of multiple organ failure. Upon her death, two days of national mourning has been declared in the country.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 06:57 PM IST