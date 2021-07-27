'Deeply saddened': Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong condoles loss of life and property due to floods, landslides in India

Over the last few days, inclement weather has claimed hundreds of lives in various parts of the country, even as others remain stranded or have been injured. Waterlogging and landslides have affected various areas including large swathes of Maharashtra, while others reel from the destruction of houses and crops.

Around 251 people have lost their lives and 100 others are still missing in Maharashtra, said NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday. The flood situation in Karnataka has also been of concern, while in neighbouring Goa more than 5,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed due to heavy rains. Heavy rains have led to waterlogging, road closures and damage in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and other states.



Against this backdrop, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to express condolences. "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and property caused by floods and landslides in India, especially in Maharashtra. Our condolences to the victims and sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured. Wish a quick recovery for the affected regions," he wrote.