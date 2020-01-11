Deeply saddened by the deaths in Kannauj accident, says Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Expressing profound grief over the loss of lives in Kannauj accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that he is deeply saddened by the mishap.

"Deeply saddened by the news of painful death of people in Kannauj accident. I pray to Lord Ram for peace of the departed souls and wish for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. My condolences to the bereaved family," said Adityanath in a tweet.

The accident took place after a double-decker bus carrying at least 45 passengers collided with a truck at Dewar Marg in Kannauj district here late on Friday and subsequently went up in flames. As many as 20 passengers are feared dead in the accident.