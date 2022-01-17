'Deeply disappointing': CM MK Stalin after Tamil Nadu’s tableau for Republic Day parade rejected; requests PM Modi's 'urgent intervention'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that it was deeply disappointing to note that the state's tableau depicting poets, past rulers and freedom fighters from the southern state, including VO Chidambaranar, Subramania Bharati, Velu Nachiyar and Maruthu brothers, have been excluded from the upcoming Republic Day parade.

"It is deeply disappointing to note that the tableau of Tamil Nadu depicting V.O.Chidambaranar, Mahakavi Bharathiyar, Rani Velu Nachiyar and Maruthu Brothers - the renowned freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu - is excluded from the #RepublicDayParade, 2022," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting his "urgent intervention" into this matter of "grave concern

"In my letter to Hon'ble Prime Minister Thiru @NarendraModi, I've requested his urgent intervention to arrange to include the tableau of Tamil Nadu as this is a matter of grave concern to the State of Tamil Nadu and its people," he tweeted along with the copy of the letter.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 06:12 PM IST