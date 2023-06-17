'Deep Respect For Wrestlers, Nobody Being Shielded': UP Deputy CM Affirms BJP's Stand

Facebook

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday addressed concerns regarding the alleged silence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in relation to the sexual harassment case involving BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Maurya emphasised that the BJP holds deep respect for wrestlers and clarified that no one is being shielded from the accusations.

Maurya stated that it would be incorrect to label their stance as silence, as it is important to avoid making improper statements.

He further said that refraining from making inappropriate remarks should not be misconstrued as silence on the matter.

Need for an impartial investigation

Maurya highlighted that the sports committee and the police are actively investigating the complaints lodged by the wrestlers. He stressed the need for an impartial investigation, ensuring a fair and unbiased outcome.

According to the Delhi Police, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will face charges of sexual harassment and stalking, as revealed in their extensive 1,000-page report, which followed widespread protests by wrestlers.

These charges include "outraging the modesty of a woman," a non-bailable offense, along with sexual harassment and stalking, which are bailable offenses.

POCSO ruled out of the chargesheet

However, Singh will not face more severe charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Delhi Police's 500-page report requested the cancellation of a case filed by a wrestler who had previously claimed to be a minor at the time of the alleged assault.

The court is scheduled to hear the case on July 4.