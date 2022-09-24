Deendayal Upadhyaya Jayanti: All you need to know about the Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader | Twitter/@TheAshokSinghal

Deendayal Upadhyaya, one of the finest politicians in Indian history, is still revered for his outstanding contributions. He was a devoted adherent of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Hindutva doctrine (RSS).

One of the first leaders who supported the creation of a local economic system was Upadhyaya.

Deendayal Upadhyaya was born in the village of Nagla Chandraban on September 25, 1916. He was raised in a Hindu household. His academic prowess was immediately apparent even as a young child. His distinctive personality resulted from this. He had a strong connection to Indian culture and ideals.

In honour of the 105th anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth, the following are some of his lesser-known accomplishments:

1. Deendayal Upadhyaya was referred to as "Pandit Ji" because of his humility and unassuming appearance. He showed up in the civil services exam room wearing the traditional Indian dhoti-kurta and cap, which was one of the biggest incidents.

2. To disseminate the Hindutva doctrine, Upadhyaya founded the monthly journal "Rashtra Dharma" in the 1940s. In addition, from December 1967 to February 1968, he served as the Bharatiya Janata Sang's (BJS) 10th president.

3. When Upadhyaya was eight years old, he lost both of his parents. His uncle from his mother's side raised him.

4. He attended a high school in Sikar, and the Maharaja of Sikar awarded him a gold medal for his commitment and diligence. A stipend of Rs. 10 per month and Rs. 250 for books are also provided.

5. Upadhyaya joined the RSS and committed his life to it, becoming a Pracharak. In 1955, he also held the positions of joint Prant Pracharak (regional organiser) for Uttar Pradesh and Pracharak for the Lakhimpur district.

6. Upadhyaya created a set of ideas for political programmes, and the Jan Sangh embraced them as its official philosophy in 1965.

7. On February 11, 1968, he mysteriously passed away. Just before the train arrived at Mughalsarai station, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation team discovered that Upadhyaya had been forced out of the carriage by robbers.

8. The Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction station in UP was renamed in honour of Upadhyaya by the BJP state government.

9. Narendra Modi unveiled a 63-foot statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and opened the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre in Varanasi on February 16, 2020. The tallest statue of him in the nation is this one.

10. In the years listed below, the Indian Postage Department released stamps in his honour:

a) 1978

b) 2015

c) 2016

d) 2018.