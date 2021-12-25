'Decision comes not a moment too soon': Omar Abdullah as COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 15-18 to start from Jan 3

Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday evening said the Centre's decision to begin the COVID-19 vaccination drive for kids aged 15-18 "comes not a moment too soon".

Taking to Twitter, Abdullah wrote, "Vaccines for children 15-18 age group to start from 3rd Jan ‘22, frontline workers & people aged 60+ with co-morbidities will be given a booster/precautionary dose from 10th Jan. The decision comes not a moment too soon."

"Now all that remains is for the government to ensure adequate supply of vaccines. Also a greater choice of vaccines beyond the two already available will go a long way to helping with the booster rollout," he added.

Besides vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address said booster dose for healthcare workers and precautionary doses for those with comorbidities and above 60 years of age will begin from January 10.

His address to the nation came amid increasing Covid cases through the Omicron variant of the virus.

In his address, PM Modi said global experience shows that following all preventive measures at personal level is a big weapon to fight Covid as he asked people to be alert and take all precautionary measures but cautioned against any panic.

He said vaccination is also an important weapon to combat the pandemic.

This is the time to be careful, while engaging in festivities, he said.

"I would urge all of you not to panic, be careful and alert. Remember to mask up and keep washing hands," Modi said.

Administration of nasal vaccine and world's first DNA vaccine against Covid will soon start in India as well, he said.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 10:53 PM IST