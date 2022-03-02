Deaths linked to PM2.5 pollution in India increased by 2.5 times in 2 decades: Report

Deaths attributable to PM2.5 pollution in India have increased by 2.5 times over the last two decades, according to a new report by the Centre for Science and Environment.

The report released by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday said India accounted for one out of every four deaths due to air pollution in 2019.

Data collated by green think-tank Centre for Science and Environment, and represented in its "State of India's Environment Report", showed that 6.67 million people died due to air pollution in the world.

Of these, 1.67 million deaths occurred in India. China saw 1.85 million deaths due to air pollution. The report said 4,76,000 infants died globally in their first month of life from health effects associated with air pollution exposure in 2019. Of these, 1,16,000 deaths occurred in India. Poor air quality was the fourth leading risk factor for early death worldwide in 2019, surpassed only by high BP, tobacco use and poor diet.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 08:28 AM IST