'Death warrant': BJP MP Gautam Gambhir trashes Arvind Kejriwal's lockdown relaxations

Earlier in the day, with the beginning of Lockdown 4.0, Kejriwal introduced an odd-even rule for the shops in the market. He also said that transport services will be allowed in the city with social distancing norms. "Plying of buses in the city have been allowed with maximum of 20 passengers while taxis and cabs will be permitted with only 2 passengers at a time," he added.

The CM also said that the private offices can open at full strength but they should try that most of the staff works from home. Construction activities are allowed but only with labourers who are in Delhi at present, he further said.

However, Kejriwal stated that barber shops, spas and saloons are to remain closed in the national capital. He further said that schools, colleges, universities, cinema halls, malls and bars will remain closed in the city. He said that hotels, gymnasium, swimming pool, entertainment parks and auditorium, and places of worship will remain closed. Moreover, social, political, sports, cultural and religious gathering will not be allowed.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 patients in Delhi have crossed the 10,000-mark and 160 patients have succumbed to the virus.