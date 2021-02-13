Death toll in Tamil Nadu firecracker factory explosion rises to 19; PM, CM announce ex-gratia

The factory building was damaged badly under the impact of the explosion and many suffered burns.

Several fire fighting units were deployed to douse the fire and take up the rescue operations.

Earlier, TV visuals showed relatives of the victims wailing near the mishap site while the injured were rushed to hospitals in ambulances.

Such explosions while mixing chemicals in cracker manufacturing units have been reported in the past in Virudhunagar district, especially places in and around Sivakasi and Sattur, the national hub of fireworks.

In March last year, six people were killed and four injured in the factory at Sippiparai near Sattur when fire broke out due to friction when chemicals were being mixed for making the fireworks.

A similar blast at a fireworks factory in neighbouring Madurai district in October last year had claimed lives of seven women workers.

PM, CM express grief, announce ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and DMK President M K Stalin were among those who condoled the deaths.

Modi and Palaniswami announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each and three lakh each to the kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund respectively.