Death penalty for Ranchi rape-murder convict

Ranchi: A Ranchi CBI court on Saturday awarded death penalty to a man who had raped an engineering student and later burnt her to death in the state capital in 2016. Special CBI court of AK Mishra pronounced the death penalty to Rahul alias Rocky on Saturday. He was convicted by the CBI court on Friday.

Rahul, a resident of Bihar's Nalanda district, has been convicted of raping a B Tech student from a college on December 15, 2016 at Buty colony in Ranchi.

Rahul poured Mobil oil on her face and later burnt her to death. The state police and CID failed to crack the case. The case was later handed over to CBI.