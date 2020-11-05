'Death knell of Mamata Banerjee's regime has rung': Amit Shah in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that he can sense massive public anger against the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal and the death knell of her regime has rung.

The minister is on his two-day visit to the state. Shah also paid tribute to freedom fighter Birsa Munda in Bankura.

Speaking in Bankura, Shah said that he can see in the eyes of people the hope for change in West Bengal. "Mamata government is not letting the benefits of over 80 schemes of the Centre reach the poor," he added.

Ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal, Shah has arrived in the state to take stock of the party's organisational matters.

Earlier this year, Shah had addressed a virtual rally for the state. This will be his first visit to West Bengal after the COVID-19-induced lockdown. He had last visited the state on March 1 amid the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had recently met Shah in the national capital and discussed the "state of affairs and affairs of state". Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over several issues.

Banerjee had earlier also accused Dhankhar of running a "parallel administration" in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)