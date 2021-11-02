'Dear Virat, these people are filled with hate...': Rahul Gandhi after India's T20 World Cup defeat against New Zealand

Amid Virat Kohli's brutal trolling on social media after his team's humiliating loss against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday stood in support of the Indian skipper.

Taking to Twitter, the Wayanad MP wrote: "Dear Virat, these people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them." "Protect the team," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, the former Congress chief had also stood in support of the Indian pacer Mohammad Shami, who was viciously attacked online after India lost to Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opening match.

"Mohammad #Shami we are all with you. These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them," Gandhi had tweeted.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, India will take on Afghanistan tomorrow. Skipper Virat Kohli will try to figure the combination that can bring his team's floundering campaign back on track.

India's run has been derailed after two crushing defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand and the performance that they have put in is not worthy of a semi-final spot even though mathematics keeps their hopes alive.

Afghanistan have expectedly won their two games against Scotland and Namibia and were in the contest against Pakistan for the better part before Asif Ali took the game away with four sixes in one over.

Afghanistan stars Mohammed Nabi and Rashid Khan would like to use all their might and T20 freelancing experience to add insult to the Indian injury and prolong the nightmare that started on October 24.

For Kohli, in probably his last three matches as T20 captain of India, the country expects nothing less than magic.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 05:29 PM IST