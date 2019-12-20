Dear Rahul, not just Modi, even Cong govt in MP has imposed Section 144

This government, wrote Rahul Gandhi, has no right to shut down colleges, telephones and the Internet, to halt metro trains and to impose Section 144 to suppress India's voice and prevent peaceful protests.
He was tweeting in response to the official crackdown against Citizenship Amendment Act protesters.
In many parts of the country Section 144, which prohibits the congregation of four or more people in an area, has been imposed. There have also been internet shutdowns in many parts of the country.
But even as Gandhi slammed "this government" there is a parallel that he may have forgotten. And no, unlike many on social media, we do not have to go back to the history books for this one.
On the same day that Gandhi tweeted that the government "has no right" to impose Section 144, the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government imposed Section 144 in 44 districts of the state. Twitter users also claimed that internet services had been stopped in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
To be fair though, the Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Rajasthan has refused to implement the CAA.
And more specifically, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had, on December 16, said the Congress party is against anything which scares anyone or triggers suspicion in anyone's mind.
The diversity of cultures forms the identity of our country and we are opposed to anything which goes against this tradition, the Chief Minister had claimed.
According to an NDTV report, senior state minister PC Sharma, justified the imposition stating that because the government had tackled the issues of adulteration and land mafia, those involved in such crimes too have been trying to disturb the situation.
"Those trying to sneak into these protests to disturb the situation may also be from the opposition BJP, but we'll trace all those trying to make peaceful protests violent," he was quoted as saying.
The BJP for their part had welcomed the imposition of Section 144, while ignoring the Congress' comments.
In related news, violent clashes with police rocked Uttar Pradesh from Gorakhpur to Bulandshahr on Friday while thousands rallied in the national capital with tricolour and 'Save Constitution' banners as protests raged across states against the amended citizenship law and the proposed NRC, prompting the government to indicate it was ready to accept suggestions.
A car was set on fire in Delhi's Daryaganj area and protesters hurled stones at security personnel near Delhi Gate, while police used water canons and lathi-charged a large group of protesters to disperse the crowd.
Sporadic violence was reported from other parts of Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka-Kerala border areas as well, while authorities resorted to curbs on mobile internet and SMS services in various regions, including in parts of UP, Karnataka and the national capital. Some groups, however, offered roses to the police to underline peaceful nature of their protest.
(With inputs from agencies)
