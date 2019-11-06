‘Dear Narendra Modi, this won’t work': BJP leader slammed for blaming Pakistan for Delhi pollution

There are few certainties in life, but a BJP leader blaming Pakistan for absolutely non-causal things is one of them.

Even as the Delhi-NCR region turned into a gas chamber and union ministers saw fit to give musical or eating tips, a BJP leader from MP took it up a notch by claiming that either Pakistan or China was responsible for the situation.

With a completely straight face, BJP’s Vineet Agarwal Shard told ANI "Ye jo zehreeli hawa aa rahi hai, zehreeli gas aayi hai ho sakta hai kisi bagal ke mulk ne chhodi ho jo humse ghabraya hua hai (There is a possibility that this poisonous gas could have been released by any neighbouring country which is afraid of us.) I feel that Pakistan or China are afraid of us," BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda told ANI here. "We must seriously consider whether Pakistan has released any poisonous gas.”

Sharda, in his own unique style that we’ve come to expect from BJP leaders, who then did the second-most favourite pastime among BJP leaders, comparing Modi-Shah to Krishna Arjun.

"This is a time of Krishna and Arjuna. Modi as Krishna and Shah as Arjuna together will take care of it.”

One Twitter user wrote: “I didn't understand how can a this political leader so stupid. They are like " mai bolega ,mereko Jo bolna hai bolega or Mai famous ho jayega."

One more added: “Another gas bag from BJP. How can we expect a party with such thinking to find a solution to pollution. #PollutedMinds”A third wondered if that was the reason comedy group AIB closed down.

One user asked PM Modi to have a quick catch-up and wrote: “PM should have a quick catch-up (my office lingo) to get BJP guys stop talking crap. BJP's 2011 moment has come too early. Pity there's no Modi or Kejriwali to take advantage of it. Carrot, Cow urine and now this.”

Lastly, another asked Modi to rein in his men and said: “Dear @narendramodi

ji, you immediately need good people from science to train your ministers. One of your ministers is saying that Indian cow milk has gold, other is saying that Pakistan and China are releasing poisonous gases. This won't work sir.”

His comments come after BJP Bengal MP Dilip Ghosh claimed desi cows could ‘produce gold’.

He had said: “The country's own breed of cows have a special characteristic. There is gold mixed in its milk and that is why the colour of their milk is golden.

There is a 'nari' (blood vessel) that helps produce gold with the help of sunlight. So, we have to keep those (local) cows. If we drink 'desi' cow milk, we will become healthy and can prevent diseases," he said at a 'Gopa Ashtami' programme in Burdwan.