Dear men, domestic violence is never a 'family dispute'

On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (Prosecution) Purushottam Sharma was relieved of his duties, after a disturbing video of him allegedly assaulting his wife of 32 years went viral on social media.

In the video, which was recorded by Sharma's sons, he was seen physically assaulting his wife in presence of his personal staff and pet dog as she tried to resist the attack.

While the shocking video led to condemnation of the DGP, the man offered an equally sickening justification and said that his wife 'had been living in his house, enjoying all the facilities and travelling abroad' on his expenses. Purshottam Sharma also said that it was just 'family dispute, not a crime'.

"We've been married for 32 years, in 2008 she had complained against me. But the point is, since 2008 she has been living in my house, enjoying all facilities and travelling abroad on my expenses," Sharma told ANI.