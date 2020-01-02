Dead disturbing peace? UP Police issues notice to deceased Banne Khan for 'destroying public property'

Uttar Pradesh: In a major embarrassment to Uttar Pradesh police, a Firozabad resident who was issued a notice in connection with anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests was found to be dead six years ago.

Late Banne Khan is among 200 persons in Firozabad who figured in the list of people who could hamper peace in the backdrop of protests. They are being served notices now.

In a major shock to the family of Banne Khan, his son Mohammad Sarafaraz said,"My father died around six year ago but his name was included in the list. Though I have not received a copy of the notice, I have read about it in newspapers. The police should have done a proper inquiry before issuing notice in my father’s name. I also have my father’s death certificate,” as quoted by News18.

Two nonagenarians- Sufi Abrar Hussain (90), who has been working at the Jama Masjid for the past 58 years and Fasahat Meer Khan (93) have also been issued a notice. Khan, who is a social worker, is bed-ridden.

The notice asks them to execute a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh each as security and surety and an assurance that they will not resort to violence and disturb peace.

News18 quoted Khan's son, “My father is a well-known social worker and has even met former President APJ Abdul Kalam at Rashtrapati Bhavan. I fail to understand why police is issuing notice to him.”

As media reports exposed the loopholes of prosecuting agencies, City Magistrate Kunwar Pankaj Singh told media, “Due to violence during the protests, there was pressure on the administration to ensure peace. We received reports from several police stations and action was taken. We have now been informed that many people were wrongly named. No action would be taken against them.”