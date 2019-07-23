DDA Housing Scheme 2019 Lottery: Here's when and how to watch live streaming

For allotments of flats Under DDA Housing Scheme 2019. The Delhi Authority would be conducting a lottery draw tomorrow at there headquarters. The Lucky draw will be held between 12:30 at Vikas Sadan the authority headquarters.

Its will be done under the supervision of judges and senior officials of DDA. It will be done by random number generation system.

Applicants can Watch the lifestreaming of the lucky draw through the official website. Applicants can also visit the DDA headquarters at Vikas Sadan and watch the live proceedings at the Nagrik Suvidha Kendra.

Around 18, 000 newly built flats in Delhi's Vasant Kunj and Narela residential areas, were put on sale under the DDA Housing Scheme. The flats will be only allocated through the lottery system and applicants money will be refunded later it does not get selected.

Launched on March 25, applications under the scheme were open till June 10. PTI reported that the DDA received a no-so-encouraging response to its offer for sale of flats. The DDA approved to reduce for EWS in Narela so that they would also be able to buy the flat under the online Housing Scheme.

If all the flats do not get soled it would readvised soon in a reduce dates. So it would be available at a cheaper rate for economically weaker section.