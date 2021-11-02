DCW takes cognisance of online rape threats to Virat Kohli's 9-month-old daughter

Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) on Tuesday took suo-motu cognisance on reports of social media trolls giving rape threats to Indian Captain Virat Kohli's 9-month old daughter Vamika after he came out in support for team mate Mohammed Shami after India's loss against Pakistan.

DCW has ask Deputy Commissioner of Police to provide them with a copy of FIR along with details of accused identified and arrested as well as the report of the detailed action taken by Nov 8.

DCW takes suo-motu cognisance on reports of online rape threats to Virat Kohli's 9-month-old daughter following INDvsPAK match. DCW asks Dy Commissioner of Police to provide them with a copy of FIR, details of accused identified & arrested, detailed action taken report by Nov 8. pic.twitter.com/InKIhgldBj — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

Kohli had recently supported Shami when he was responding to the online abuse the latter received from trolls over social media after Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in their first game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. This didn't go well with the trolls as they started targeting Kohli's baby daughter and sent rape threats to her.

The development came after Kohli said that attacking someone over their religion is ‘pathetic’ while extending his support for Shami who had to suffer an avalanche of social media abuse after the India Pakistan game.

The Indian skipper further billed the trollers as ‘bunch of spineless people’.

“There’s a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person. Behind our entities, go after our people through social media and making fun of people. That has become a source of entertainment in today’s world which is so unfortunate and so sad to see because this is literally the lowest level of human potential that one can operate at. That’s how I look at these people.” he said.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 02:13 PM IST