DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Issues Notice To Delhi Hospital For Denying Gender Reassignment Surgery To Trans Woman

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal | ANI

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday issued a notice to a hospital in Delhi after it allegedly denied a free gender reassignment surgery to a trans woman.

Taking to X, Swati Maliwal posted the letter and captioned the post as, "A trans woman was allegedly denied free sex reassignment surgery at RML hospital. We have issued notices to the hospital, Delhi and Central Govt. Free sex reassignment surgeries are a right of transgenders and should be provided to them!"

A trans woman was allegedly denied free sex reassignment surgery at RML hospital. We have issued notices to the hospital, Delhi and Central Govt. Free sex reassignment surgeries are a right of transgenders and should be provided to them! pic.twitter.com/N2ns3LQyKv — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) September 16, 2023

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.