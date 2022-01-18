'Days of Yogi Adityanath are gone', says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel while he offers prayers at Mathura; see pics

Ahead of the UP Assembly elections, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel visited the holy town of Mathura Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh where he offered prayers at the Banke Bihari temple in Mathura, Vrindavan.

Taking a jibe at UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Baghel said, "Lord Krishna is the biggest politician who fought for truth, we all have learned politics from him. Shocking results will come, the days of UP CM Yogi Adityanath are gone."

Further, CM Bhupesh Baghel tweeted, "Received blessings after seeing Banke Bihari Ji in Mathura-Vrindavan today. Wishing everyone happiness and prosperity. Bol..Banke Bihari Lal ki…Jai."

Notably, elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polls in the State will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

