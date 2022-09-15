Days after Arvind Kejriwal's argument with Gujarat Police, BJP gifts, 'autorickshaws' to AAP chief

Days after Arvind Kejriwal's heated argument with Gujarat Police after he was stopped from travelling in a three-wheeler, Delhi BJP MLAs on Thursday reached Chief Minister's residence to "gift" him five autorickshaws.
Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that the AAP chief has a convoy of 27 vehicles but he enacted a drama in Gujarat by insisting on travelling in an autorickshaw.
Taking a swipe at Kejriwal, Bidhuri said, "He has a convoy of 27 vehicles and 200 security personnel have been deployed for his security and yet he enacted a drama by insisting on travelling in an autorickshaw in Gujarat. So, we are gifting him these autos to fulfil his wish of travelling in three-wheelers in Delhi."
The Gujarat Police briefly stopped Mr Kejriwal from travelling in the auto, citing security concerns. Earlier, the AAP leader had accepted an auto-rickshaw driver's invitation for a dinner at his home in Ahmedabad.
The police stopped the AAP national convenor, which lead to a heated argument. He was later allowed to travel to the auto driver's house. A police official sat beside the auto-rickshaw driver, while two police cars escorted the three-wheeler.
One autorickshaw will serve as a pilot, one with the tricolour is for the chief minister, another two are for those who will escort him, and one is for his private secretary, the BJP leader added.
