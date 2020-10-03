Day after TMC MPs roughed up in UP's Hathras, Mamata Banerjee leads protests in Kolkata

“I have a torch in my hand my Dalit brothers, farmers, youth all those who are being pushed towards darkness they have to brought out so this torch is a symbol,” she said.

The TMC supremo lashed out at the BJP while drawing parallels to her movement against the Tata Nano car factory and land acquisition in Singur in Hoogly district, which propelled Mamata to the corridors of power, ending the 34-year old Left rule in the state.

“Just like what happened in Uttar Pradesh, something similar had happened in Singur as well. I had done a 26-day hunger strike. We will go to scheduled caste villages, Dalit, tribal villages, and ensure people find out about BJP’s atrocities,” said Mamata.

The Trinamool Congress(TMC) joins other opposition parties like the Congress to oppose the incident. The Chief Minister has also announced protests through posters in several localities in West Bengal from Sunday onwards.

A 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men on September 14, 2020 while she was on way to the field. The girl died in at a Delhi hospital after fighting for her life for two weeks.

The family claims that there were no arrests made in the first ten days and that the victim’s body was cremated without the consent of the family, a claim the Police denies.