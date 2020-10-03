Day after TMC MPs roughed up in UP's Hathras, Mamata Banerjee leads protests in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata hit the streets of Kolkata on Saturday to protest over the Hathras incident, a day after her party MPs were roughed up by Uttar Pradesh Police in Hathras.
It was also a chance to hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government and the BJP over the heinous crime.
Mamata’s rally to Mayo road started from Birla Planetarium around 4:00 pm. “My heart is in Hathras. I want to rush there. Yesterday I had sent a few of my MPs Derek(O'Brien), Mamata Bala Thakur, Kakoli (Ghosh Dastidar) to go and see the situation. They reached close to the village but 1 km before the village, they were stopped and the women were assaulted,” Banerjee said.
The TMC delegation was on their way to the Hathras rape victim’s house to meet the family when they were stopped. This is also the TMC’s way of reaching out to Dalit supporters by showing their support towards the family.
“I have a torch in my hand my Dalit brothers, farmers, youth all those who are being pushed towards darkness they have to brought out so this torch is a symbol,” she said.
The TMC supremo lashed out at the BJP while drawing parallels to her movement against the Tata Nano car factory and land acquisition in Singur in Hoogly district, which propelled Mamata to the corridors of power, ending the 34-year old Left rule in the state.
“Just like what happened in Uttar Pradesh, something similar had happened in Singur as well. I had done a 26-day hunger strike. We will go to scheduled caste villages, Dalit, tribal villages, and ensure people find out about BJP’s atrocities,” said Mamata.
The Trinamool Congress(TMC) joins other opposition parties like the Congress to oppose the incident. The Chief Minister has also announced protests through posters in several localities in West Bengal from Sunday onwards.
A 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men on September 14, 2020 while she was on way to the field. The girl died in at a Delhi hospital after fighting for her life for two weeks.
The family claims that there were no arrests made in the first ten days and that the victim’s body was cremated without the consent of the family, a claim the Police denies.
