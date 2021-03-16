Day after holding rally in Punjab, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal tests COVID-19 positive

Meanwhile, the SAD announced postponement of its protest rallies under the 'Punjab Mangda Jawab' campaign launched by the party to force the Congress government to answer for allegedly reneging on all the promises made to the people till March 31. The decision was taken after Badal tested positive for COVID-19, party Spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said.

He said fresh dates for the rallies would be announced in due time. Cheema said Wednesday's rally, scheduled to be held at Mukerian, had also been postponed.

He also said that Badal was in good spirits and keeping good health.

The spokesperson said the party was, however, going as per health protocols and had suspended its rallies till the completion of the isolation period of the SAD president.