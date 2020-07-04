Day after eight cops killed, over 25 UP Police teams formed to nab Vikas Dubey

More than 25 teams have been formed by the UP Police to nab history-sheeter Vikas Dubey who was yet to be apprehended 36 hours after eight police personnel were gunned down by criminals during an attempt to arrest him.

Inspector-General of Police, Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal on Saturday told PTI, "To nab Vikas Dubey and his accomplices, as many as 25 teams have been formed which are conducting raids in different districts of the state and other states as well." Police officials also said the surveillance team was scanning over 500 mobile phones and efforts were on to retrieve information pertaining to Dubey, who has faced about 60 criminal cases.

The Special Task Force of UP Police has also been roped in.

Agarwal said a cash reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for providing information about Dubey and the identity of the information provider will be kept secret.

He also said seven policemen, who were injured in the encounter, have been admitted to a private hospital where their condition is stable.

Police had late on Friday night raided Dubey's house in Krishnanagar area of Lucknow.